Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,300 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

