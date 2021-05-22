Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

