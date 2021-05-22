Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,607 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

