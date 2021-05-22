Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

