Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
