Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $66.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

MMSI traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 407,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,505. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,144 shares of company stock worth $5,054,962. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

