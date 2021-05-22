Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MTCR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 3,180,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,893. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

