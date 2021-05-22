Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

