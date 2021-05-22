Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

