Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.