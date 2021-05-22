Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

