Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 6,088,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.