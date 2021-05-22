Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $856,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 604,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,242. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

