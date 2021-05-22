Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

