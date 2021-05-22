Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $137.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $570.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $579.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 491,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,420. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $9,413,370. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $32,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

