Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

