Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.26

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $60,381.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,243,093 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

