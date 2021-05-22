Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $324.04 or 0.00850475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $33.88 million and $500,868.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00399758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00854864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,547 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

