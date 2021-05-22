Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $554,194.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00021067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00362244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003846 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00863082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,923,649 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

