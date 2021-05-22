Mist (MIST) Market Capitalization Hits $3.49 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Mist has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $379,923.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00861833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

