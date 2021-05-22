Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have purchased 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 in the last three months.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.