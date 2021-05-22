Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MITEY. Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

