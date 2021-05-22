Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,087 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.