Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 313,924 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Xperi worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

