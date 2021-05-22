Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $333.45 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $339.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

