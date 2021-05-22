Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

