Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,152 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.