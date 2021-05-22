Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $269.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

