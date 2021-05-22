Monkey Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,136.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,542,863 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.