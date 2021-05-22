Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye Sells 2,335 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80.

MCO stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.88. 926,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

