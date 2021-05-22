Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00455559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

