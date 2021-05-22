Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target Increased to GBX 365 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £941.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

