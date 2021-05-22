Morgan Stanley Boosts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $32.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CLVT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

