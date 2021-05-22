Morgan Stanley Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.50

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.47.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.