Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

