Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

AGTI stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

