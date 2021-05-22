Morgan Stanley Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $12.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 5,249,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.