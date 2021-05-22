Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

