Morgan Stanley Trims Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price to $83.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,541,490 shares of company stock worth $131,154,493.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

