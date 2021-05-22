Morgan Stanley Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

