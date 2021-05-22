Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $82,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6,141.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $202.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

