Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.64

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $27.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

