MRJ Capital Inc. Invests $49,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,207.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

