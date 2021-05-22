MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Sells $996,824.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MSM opened at $94.56 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

