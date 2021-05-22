M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

