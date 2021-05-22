M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

