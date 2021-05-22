M&T Bank Corp Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $120.98 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

