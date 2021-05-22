M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 84,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.85.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

