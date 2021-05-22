M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,137 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

