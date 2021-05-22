MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

