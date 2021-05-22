MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 5,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYRG opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

