Mysterium Trading Down 50.9% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $279,345.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

